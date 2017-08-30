'You have no soul,' victim's mother tells murderer

A Turtlecreek Township woman admitted to shooting her ex-husband while her children slept.

Mercedes Robb, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in Warren County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the death of Jason Robb.

"This is not justice," said Paulette Robb, Jason's mother. "The death penalty would not be hard enough for what you did."

She offered harsh words for Mercedes during the hearing.

"If I had known how despicable, evil, uncaring, manipulative, abusive and all the things you did to these kids, I would be the one being sentenced for murder," said Paulette.

The couple's children are now in the care of Jason's parents.

"I will teach them to stay away from cheating, lying, uncompassionate people like you. You have no soul and will burn in hell for this," said Paulette. "I hope you get some horrible disease, or extreme prison justice from someone like you, and you suffer in agonizing pain before you go to hell."

On November 3, 2016, Mercedes called 911, saying she had shot and killed her ex-husband Jason Robb, on purpose.

"She told the dispatcher that she was guilty and when asked to do CPR, Robb refused, stating that 'he was gone'," reads a statement from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. "Robb requested when deputies responded to please have them turn off their lights and sirens so that her kids would not wake up."

Prosecutors said Jason Robb was scheduled to pick up their children that morning and take them to school, but Mercedes intentionally did not wake up the children because she planned to kill him.

When he got out of his car, she shot him multiple times.

"I treated her like a daughter," said Jason's father, Jared Robb. "She had so many other options that she could have taken with me to resolve this issue that would have in turn kept her from the misery that she's going to incur for the next 25 years."

In the 911 call, Mercedes said she feared Jason was abusing their children. Jason's parents said that was not true.

"I don't know how you could abuse any more people than to have to lose their father and mother on the same day," said Jared. "She just didn't hurt Jason, she didn't get Jason out of her life, she hurt so many people."

He said he has learned he has to forgive Mercedes.

"It's not what I wanted to do, really, because I didn't understand it, I couldn't understand the plan," said Jared. "That always bugged me, what was the plan, I mean what did you think you were gonna do afterwards?"

Mercedes will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

