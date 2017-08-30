Bronson Arroyo to play concert after Reds honor him at GABP - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bronson Arroyo to play concert after Reds honor him at GABP

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Reds plan to honor the colorful career of 16-year veteran pitcher Bronson Arroyo on Saturday, Sept. 23, the club announced on Wednesday.

The special night has been coined “Kickin’ it with Bronson” for fans to celebrate the fan favorite with a pre-game ceremony and post-game celebration.

The post-game celebration will include a 40-minute concert, courtesy of Bronson Arroyo himself playing with his band.

Arroyo last pitched for the Reds on June 14 this season and implied that it would be his final game in the majors. He is currently on the 60-day disabled list with a shoulder injury and will be with the team until season’s end. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

