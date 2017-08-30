Bronson Arroyo to play concert after Reds honor him at GABP

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.Full Story >
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.Full Story >
Bengals Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict caught a break Wednesday when his five-game suspension was reduced to three games by the NFL. The report has been confirmed by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The initial suspension came after the NFL reviewed what they deemed to be an “illegal” hit on the Chiefs' Anthony Sherman in Week 2 of the preseason. Burfict appealed the suspension on Tuesday, and according to a report by ESPN, presented a “ve...Full Story >
