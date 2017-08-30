Jerry Springer described as 'possible candidate' for Ohio governor in state senator's tweet

Will Jerry Springer run for governor of Ohio? (Source: NRBELEX)

An Ohio state senator described former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer as a "possible candidate" for governor in a tweet Tuesday.

The tweet was sent by Sen. Sandra Williams, a Cleveland native who represents Ohio's 21st Senate District in the northeastern part of the state.

Glad to be in attendance @ rep's Stephanie Howse and Janine boyd fundraiser w/Jerry Springer, possible candidate for Gov. of Ohio. pic.twitter.com/lvoRkm7jjX — Sen. Sandra Williams (@SenSWilliams) August 29, 2017

Williams serves as the Vice Chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Springer recently wanted feedback from Williams and other Democratic reps -- as well as political consultants -- but hasn't made a decision on a gubernatorial run.

According to Cleveland.com, Williams has said the former talk show host is serious about a run for governor.

