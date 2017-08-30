Jerry Springer described as 'possible candidate' for Ohio govern - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Jerry Springer described as 'possible candidate' for Ohio governor in state senator's tweet

An Ohio state senator described former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer as a "possible candidate" for governor in a tweet Tuesday.

The tweet was sent by Sen. Sandra Williams, a Cleveland native who represents Ohio's 21st Senate District in the northeastern part of the state.

Williams serves as the Vice Chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Springer recently wanted feedback from Williams and other Democratic reps -- as well as political consultants -- but hasn't made a decision on a gubernatorial run.

According to Cleveland.com, Williams has said the former talk show host is serious about a run for governor.

