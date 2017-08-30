Cincinnati animal rescue wants to know if you can foster a pet displaced by Harvey

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Cincinnati-area animal rescue plans to make a trip south to assist in evacuating shelter cats and dogs for medical care and eventual adoption. (File photo, FOX19 Now)

According to the website for Louie's Legacy, the rescue is issuing an urgent call for fosters for Hurricane Harvey shelter animals:

These are not owned pets, but the existing shelter animals prior to Harvey’s arrival. We are taking part in our own mission from Cincinnati and will be part of a coalition of groups from the Northeast to assist as many animals as possible. In order to evaluate our potential for assistance, we need to know how many foster homes, new and seasoned, we can depend on to assist a needy hurricane shelter animal. We are asking for current and new fosters to let us know if they can help us.Please submit a foster application online if you would be willing to help by sheltering one or more hurricane animals for placement through Louie’s Legacy.

People can submit an online foster application here if they are willing to help by sheltering one or more hurricane animals for placement through Louie's Legacy.

The rescue said though it is grateful for offers to foster from anywhere, it is only capable of taking in fosters close to its Ohio, New York, and Connecticut locations at this time.

Here's what else the rescue had to say:

Fostering is one of the best ways you can help a homeless cat or dog. Louie’s Legacy provides food and medical care, in addition to managing the adoption of the pet. Depending on items donated, some other supplies may be available as well. It is a commitment requiring compassion and perseverance, as some animals need extra time to become comfortable in a new environment. But it is a rewarding experience to see the transformation from a scared, homeless animal to happy and loved adopted pet.

