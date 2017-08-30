Cincinnati animal rescue wants to know if you can foster a pet displaced by Harvey

Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.Full Story >
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.Full Story >
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.Full Story >
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.Full Story >
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.Full Story >
