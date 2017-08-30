Suspension for Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict reduced to 3 games - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Suspension for Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict reduced to 3 games

Posted by Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Bengals Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict caught a break Wednesday when his five-game suspension was reduced to three games by the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict caught a break Wednesday when his five-game suspension was reduced to three games by the NFL.

The report has been confirmed by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.  

The initial suspension came after the NFL reviewed what they deemed to be an “illegal” hit on the Chiefs' Anthony Sherman in Week 2 of the preseason. Burfict appealed the suspension on Tuesday, and according to a report by ESPN, presented a “very good case” to get his suspension reduced.

After serving his three-game suspension, Burfict will have surrendered just under $1.5 million in game checks for suspensions.

Burfict is slated to return with the Bengals on Oct. 1, for a Week 4 game in Cleveland.

He was also suspended the first three games of last season for an illegal hit on the Steelers’ Antonio Brown in a playoff loss.  

    •   
