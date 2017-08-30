September 14th declared 'Help for Harvey' day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

September 14th declared 'Help for Harvey' day

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon city and county leaders, and the Red Cross declared Sept. 14 "Help for Harvey" day.

The date was picked because that's the day the Houston Texans come to the Tri-State to play the Bengals.

They are urging people, even those not attending the game, to go to Paul Brown Stadium and make donations.

