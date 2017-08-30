Northside residents add flags at dangerous crosswalk

Residents in Cincinnati’s Northside are taking crosswalk safety into their own hands every time they step across Hamilton Avenue.

One of the residents there has placed flags on both sides of the intersection with instructions for pedestrians to use the flags to get drivers attention while trying to cross the road.

“Just putting the flags up there it makes you more visible so the cars can see you. Sometimes they're not paying attention,” Brent Schulze said. “Maybe they're not looking in the right place and that way they just have that flag right there and they can see it.”

Hamilton Avenue has seen several accidents involving pedestrians over the years. In 2016, local business owner Sarah Cole was hit and killed by a car while going on a coffee run.

“I just hope everybody slows down through this area,” Schulze said. “There's a lot of people in here, it's a high traffic area and people are going way too fast.”

A note on the flag holders asks pedestrians to, “1. Remove headphones. 2. Take Flag. 3. Look & Wave Flag. 4. When traffic slows, cross smiling & waving.”

“I think it's a beautiful thing,” David from the Northside said. “It's totally necessary, but I think maybe they may have to put a traffic light in here.”

