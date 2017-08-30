Man confronted shopper when he found baby left in car

A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

The man who saw the baby in the parking lot said he was mostly worried because he didn't know how long the baby had been sitting in the car, and he feared that if he didn't act fast it could've ended with a tragedy.

"I just saw the baby nodding and I know the car was there when I pulled up," Kevin Milline said.

He recorded a Facebook video of the child while he worked to get help.

"The windows were up. No cracks or nothing," Milline said.

He alerted the managers at the store telling them to get help.

"In my mind... I'm the only black man in this parking lot. I'm by myself. I'm not about to bust this man's window," Milline said.

The video shows a worker come out and check on the baby, and then he goes back inside.

"He's been in here for at least 20 minutes. I've been sitting in my car for three minutes and I'm sweating. I know he's hot," Milline said.

A few minutes later, a man comes out of the store with a young girl and Milline confronts the man.

"Hey man, you shouldn't leave your baby in the car man. It don't matter hot, cold," he said in the video.

Management for Restaurant Depot said they didn't contact police. The said the toddler was left in the car because he was sleeping and that the person looking after him wasn't gone long.

"Regardless if the baby is sleeping in peace with a blanket over him, why is he in the car by himself," Milline said.

Milline is also a father of two and said seeing the baby in the car gave him a flashback to the tragedy last week where a toddler died in a hot car.

[Officials identify toddler who died after being left in car]

"I just hope it's a wake up call to everybody. Especially in Cincinnati," he said. "Don't leave your kid in the car."

The baby is doing OK and he said that is what matters most.

According to Jan Null, an adjunct professor and research meteorologist at San Jose State University, the death in Mason on on Aug. 23 was the 34th pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths nationwide in 2017, and the first in Ohio.

Since 1998, 734 infants and children have died in hot vehicles in the United States. Nineteen of those were in Ohio.

