UC student shot in Mt Auburn

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -

A University of Cincinnati student was shot in Mt. Auburn Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a report of an 18-year-old man shot in the neck area in the 100 block of East McMillan Street about 10:30 p.m. 

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, police said.

No arrests were made, and police did not release suspect information.

