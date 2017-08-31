UC student shot in Mt Auburn

A University of Cincinnati student was shot in Mt. Auburn Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a report of an 18-year-old man shot in the neck area in the 100 block of East McMillan Street about 10:30 p.m.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, police said.
No arrests were made, and police did not release suspect information.
