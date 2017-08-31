Crash slows SB I-75 in Butler County. See the latest traffic conditions on air and in the app

A crash is slowing the morning commute in the northern Cincinnati suburbs Thursday morning.

Only 1 lane is open on southbound Interstate 75 between Ohio 63 and Kyles Station Road.

Four lanes of traffic are forced to merge into one of the middle lanes between Ohio 63 and Kyles Station Road, causing major backups.

Traffic delays are up to 45 minutes in this area.

Three vehicles including a semi tractor-trailer collided just after 6 a.m., according to Monroe police.

The semi was leaking fuel, but that has been cleaned up, the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon post said.

One person was taken to West Chester Hospital, Monroe police said.

