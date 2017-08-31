Pet owners: Make sure to address these questions at your next vet appointment

Pet owners: Make sure to address these questions at your next ve - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Dr. Diane Krumanaker, a veterinarian with Montgomery Animal Hospital, says there are questions every pet owner should address at their next annual appointment.

Concerns from home:

  • Any new lumps or bumps?
  • Odor (like from mouth or ears)?
  • Itchiness or scratching?
  • Coughing or change to breathing?
  • Change to thirst or appetite?
  • Change to stool or urine?
  • Change to behavior? (This is a biggie, especially for older pets.)

Wellness (to keep your pet healthy for the next year):

  • Ask about your pet's lifestyle and travel so they can make sure to give only the necessary vaccines.
  • Ask about preventing parasites -- what are your pets at risk for in your neighborhood and how can they keep them safe?
  • Know what pet food and treats you're giving, so diet can be adjusted if needed.
  • Know the medications your pet receives so they can be changed if needed.
  • Ask about supplements for optimal health.

Lastly, if the primary caregiver is not the one coming to the appointment, a written list of questions, diet, and medications is very helpful and avoids extra office visits for missed concerns.

