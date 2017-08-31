Pet owners: Make sure to address these questions at your next vet appointment

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.Full Story >
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.Full Story >
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.Full Story >
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.Full Story >
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.Full Story >
