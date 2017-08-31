Pet owners: Make sure to address these questions at your next vet appointment

Dr. Diane Krumanaker, a veterinarian with Montgomery Animal Hospital, says there are questions every pet owner should address at their next annual appointment. (Source: Pixabay)

Dr. Diane Krumanaker, a veterinarian with Montgomery Animal Hospital, says there are questions every pet owner should address at their next annual appointment.

Concerns from home:

Any new lumps or bumps?

Odor (like from mouth or ears)?

Itchiness or scratching?

Coughing or change to breathing?

Change to thirst or appetite?

Change to stool or urine?

Change to behavior? (This is a biggie, especially for older pets.)

Wellness (to keep your pet healthy for the next year):

Ask about your pet's lifestyle and travel so they can make sure to give only the necessary vaccines.

Ask about preventing parasites -- what are your pets at risk for in your neighborhood and how can they keep them safe?

Know what pet food and treats you're giving, so diet can be adjusted if needed.

Know the medications your pet receives so they can be changed if needed.

Ask about supplements for optimal health.

Lastly, if the primary caregiver is not the one coming to the appointment, a written list of questions, diet, and medications is very helpful and avoids extra office visits for missed concerns.

