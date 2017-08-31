No charges filed in deadly thrill ride accident at Ohio State Fair

Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.Full Story >
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.Full Story >
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.Full Story >
