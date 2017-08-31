No charges filed in deadly thrill ride accident at Ohio State Fair

The 'Fireball' ride one day after the accident (Provided)

Authorities have closed the criminal investigation into a deadly ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Investigators could not find enough evidence to file charges, Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Thursday.

An 18-year-old high school student was killed and seven other people were hurt on the fair's opening day on July 26 when the Fire Ball ride broke apart as it was swinging with a full load of passengers.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, has said that excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." It shut down similar rides worldwide after the accident.

"With the criminal portion of the investigation completed, the Fireball ride will remain securely stored at the Ohio State Fair and Exposition Center until it is released to Amusements of America," troopers wrote in a media release.

University of Cincinnati student Keziah Lewis was one of the seven people hurt and her boyfriend was the man killed. Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, was thrown 50 feet from the ride. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jarrell enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps one week before his death and was going to begin basic training after his high school graduation next year, according to the military and Franklin Heights High School.

The injured ranged in age from 14 to 42.

