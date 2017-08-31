Bank robbed in Queensgate

Cincinnati police are investigating a robbery at a Queensgate bank Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the U.S. Bank on West 8th Street about 9:30 a.m.

A man wearing a hoodie and sunglasses implied he had a weapon but none was seen, police said.

He fled in a white van that was parked under the Sixth Street Viaduct.

