Mason City Schools: Letter calling Withrow players undisciplined a 'hoax'

District officials with Mason City Schools say a controversial letter spurring plenty of buzz online is a hoax. (Source: WXIX)

District officials with Mason City Schools say a controversial letter spurring plenty of buzz online is a hoax. (Source: WXIX)

District officials with Mason City Schools say a controversial letter spurring plenty of buzz online is a hoax.

Wednesday night, a viewer sent a Snapchat screenshot of a letter to FOX19 Now. The letter is written from the perspective of someone with the Mason varsity football team, and discusses Withrow High, Mason's opponent this week.

Some of the phrases in the letter include:

"The kids are still the same. Undisplined [sic] undisplined [sic] and no football IQ."

"They will be a little emotional because one of their players got stabbed over a girl..."

"Simply CPS #TerribleSchools"

The letter is embedded below:

Mason City Schools released a statement Thursday, however, claiming the letter is a hoax and there is no "Coach Stratman" on staff. The Mason head varsity football coach's name is Brian Castner.

"We are taking extra measures to make sure that Friday night's football game is safe and filled with good sportsmanship," the statement reads.

You can read the full statement below:

MCS response to hoax letter. pic.twitter.com/DskClFLkeU — Mason City Schools (@MasonSchools) August 31, 2017

The Withrow vs. Mason game is slated to kickoff Friday at 7 p.m., in Mason.

FOX19 Now will update this story as new details are released.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.