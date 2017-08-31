Tuberculosis exposure in Warren County 'not an emergency situation,' health officials say

Warren County officials are notifying the public of an exposure to a case of active Tuberculosis at the Kids Korner located in the Mason Community Center.

For Kids Korner attendees and staff, the risk of exposure is low.

Kids Korner attendees and staff with a chronic medical condition are recommended to receive a TB skin test, as recommended by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health. Those identified as having contact with the case are also recommended to receive a TB skin test.

This is not an emergency situation, according to Warren County officials.

All attendees who may have been exposed will receive a phone call from the Warren County Health District. The call will provide instructions on further action if any is required.

Contacts with chronic health conditions should receive an initial TB test by Sept. 13.

A follow up TB test for these individuals is recommended between Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

TB is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs. TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain.

TB is spread through the air from one person to another. The bacteria is spread when an infectious person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, and someone nearby breathes in the bacteria.

