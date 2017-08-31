Pete Rose may not return to Fox Spots this MLB postseason, report says

Pete Rose may not be at the Fox Sports desk this fall during MLB postseason games. (FOX19 Now/Jeremy Rauch)

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the all-time MLB hits leader's days at Fox Sports have come to an end.

The report comes about a month after the Reds legend was accused of committing statutory rape in the 1970s.

A sworn statement in a motion filed in July from an unidentified woman, Rose was accused of having sexual relations with her before she turned 16. In most of the country, including Ohio where the relationship started, the legal age of consent is 16 -- meaning she accused Rose of statutory rape.

Rose had been slated to return to the Fox Sports desk as part of its coverage of MLB postseason games in 2017, according to THR.

With the Reds, Rose was a National League MVP in 1973 and a World Series MVP in 1975.

