1 dead, 1 critical after Mt. Airy shooting

One person is dead and one person is in critical condition after a Thursday afternoon shooting near Mt. Airy School, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of Shadymist Lane.

Police activity prompted a lockdown of Mt. Airy after-school programs around 3:30 p.m.

The school is about a 1/2 mile from the complex.

