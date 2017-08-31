Fiona is getting a calendar and you can vote on the cover

Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.Full Story >
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.Full Story >
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.Full Story >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.Full Story >
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.Full Story >
