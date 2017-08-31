Fiona is getting a calendar and you can vote on the cover

Fiona, Cincinnati's favorite diva is living large as the town's top celebrity.

She has been the subject of her own book, the star of a newly launched show. and even has her own booze.

So what's left? Being a calendar girl.

The beloved baby hippo (she's over 400 pounds, but still a baby) will have a 2018 calendar, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Right now you can vote on which photo of Fiona will be the cover of the calendar.

