Fiona is getting a calendar and you can vote on the cover

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
(Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram) (Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Fiona, Cincinnati's favorite diva is living large as the town's top celebrity. 

She has been the subject of her own book, the star of a newly launched show. and even has her own booze

So what's left? Being a calendar girl. 

The beloved baby hippo (she's over 400 pounds, but still a baby) will have a 2018 calendar, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. 

Right now you can vote on which photo of Fiona will be the cover of the calendar

