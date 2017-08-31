Editorial: FOX19 Now's extended agreement with DIRECTV

Tonight, at midnight (specifically, Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.), WXIX-TV's extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and DIRECTV may drop this station from their lineup.

The parent company of WXIX-TV, Raycom Media, has been working hard to stay on their system, but DIRECTV has simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us.

So, in a few hours, local DIRECTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather, programs like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and FOX Network programming, including College Football and Major League Baseball on Saturday and the NFL game on Sunday.

It's unfortunate that DIRECTV has shown time and time again, it's willing to leave their customers in the dark. Since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times—impacting millions of viewers. And, it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices. We are free over the air, at www.fox19.com; you can watch us on our free news and weather apps; through Roku and Amazon Prime and we're also available through other local providers.

Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com/wxix for continuing updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.