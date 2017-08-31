Editorial: FOX19 NOW will be on DIRECTV until at least Tuesday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Editorial: FOX19 NOW will be on DIRECTV until at least Tuesday

By Debbie Bush, General Manager
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

I'm pleased to let you know that WXIX's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended—meaning you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday.

As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are all reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

FOX19 NOW and our sister stations throughout the country continue to report on relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana are raising funds for relief efforts — almost $400,000 so far.  

Here in Cincinnati, you donated $119,000 to the Red Cross in under two days. We are truly grateful for your support. 

That's why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we're pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment
and accepted.
     
As we approach Labor Day weekend, please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts. We hope you have
a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.
 
