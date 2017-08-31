Lakota student taking hundreds of blankets to Texas

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.Full Story >
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.Full Story >
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.Full Story >
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.Full Story >
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.Full Story >
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.Full Story >
A tornado swept through western counties in Alabama Thursday evening.Full Story >
A tornado swept through western counties in Alabama Thursday evening.Full Story >