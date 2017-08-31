Lakota student taking hundreds of blankets to Texas - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lakota student taking hundreds of blankets to Texas

Posted by Ken Brown, Multimedia Journalist
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A 15-year-old Lakota East student is planning a trip to Texas to help in the relief efforts. Andrew Brauer is the founder of “The Blanket Crew,” a non-profit that provides blankets to those in need.

“We've just been getting a lot more blankets and a lot more donations from people, just wanting to help us,” Brauer said.

Andrew and his mother spent Thursday night loading up a van with donated blankets to take down to the disaster zone in Texas. The young do-gooder will leave on Friday and “The Blanket Crew” is coordinating their efforts with disaster relief officials already in the Lone Star State.

Here's where you can drop off blankets: 

Christoper Marcus at the Madison 

2324 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208 

“I feel like the best part is probably just seeing the smiles on people's faces,” Brauer said. “…knowing that you're making their life better.”

On Thursday, Brauer stopped at one of the non-profit’s two drop-off locations to pick-up a load of donated items. Christopher Marcus at the Madison has worked with the organization for the last two-years and was happy to step up once again.

“I think we're so impressed with Andrew and what he's doing at such a young age,” Owner Matt Neff said. “I think whether you can do something big or small we're happy to help.”

The Blanket Crew says their delivery to Texas should consist of about 500-600 blankets and the drive down will take them 17-hours.

