Cheviot man has musical instruments stolen

Michael Jay taught himself how to play Rock and Roll on the guitar.

He uses his picking skills and vocal cords to help support his family and sick wife.

Recently, he became a victim and was singing the same ole song like many people in the Tri-State. He became a robbery victim.

“I walked outside to go to work and I noticed that the passenger side door was a little bit ajar,” Jay said.

When he opened to the back of his Jeep he noticed all his musical equipment was gone.

Jay said he kept it in his vehicle for years and never had a problem.

His doors were locked and he said he was shocked to learn that his stuff was gone.

“To them it was just stuff but to me it was, wow, you took part of the way I pay my bills,” he continued.

His wife has been hospitalized with blood clots in her legs and lungs and cannot work at the moment.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.