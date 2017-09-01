Man's body found in room at Mason Inn - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man's body found in room at Mason Inn

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mason Inn off Mason Montgomery Road. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines) Mason Inn off Mason Montgomery Road. (FOX19 NOW/Doug Baines)
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside a Warren County hotel room overnight, a coroner's official said.

The 37-year-old man's body was discovered about 8 p.m. Thursday at Mason Inn, 9735 Mason Montgomery Rd., said Doyle Burke, chief investigator with the Warren County Coroner's Office.

He had been missing and was staying in the area with a work crew, Burke said.

Authorities were on scene late Thursday and early Friday.

His death is a suspected drug overdose, according to Burke, who said drug paraphernalia was found in the room.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, he added.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly