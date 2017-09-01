Man's body found in room at Mason Inn

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found inside a Warren County hotel room overnight, a coroner's official said.

The 37-year-old man's body was discovered about 8 p.m. Thursday at Mason Inn, 9735 Mason Montgomery Rd., said Doyle Burke, chief investigator with the Warren County Coroner's Office.

He had been missing and was staying in the area with a work crew, Burke said.

Authorities were on scene late Thursday and early Friday.

His death is a suspected drug overdose, according to Burke, who said drug paraphernalia was found in the room.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, he added.

At the scene of the Mason Inn where earlier this morning, the body of a man from Tennessee was found in a room. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/R76wVpflrN — Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.