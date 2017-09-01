Support grows for 'Superbubz': FCC, Reds honor terminally ill boy, 6

Superbubz is determined to live out his final days enjoying life's joys. (Provided by Cincinnati Reds Twitter feed)

Joey Votto high-fives "Superbubz" at Great American Ball Park after hitting a home run. Votto signed the bat and gave it to the boy. (Provided by Cincinnati Reds Twitter feed)

Support is growing among for a local 6-year-old boy terminally ill with Stage 4 cancer determined to spend his final days celebrating life's joys.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert will serve as honorary team captain for FC Cincinnati at their 4 p.m. game Saturday.

He kicked around a few soccer balls and playfully squirted water on some of the players during their practice at Nippert Stadium Thursday.

Superbubz's family is trying to give him the opportunity to experience as many fun events as they can during his final weeks.

They have chosen to enjoy their time together at home instead of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Superbubz would undergo intensive treatments that might prolong his life a bit, but make him so sick he would be bed-ridden.

He has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer. He was diagnosed just two years ago.

Earlier this week, he served as an honorary captain for the Cincinnati Reds.

First baseman Joey Votto gave him a signed homerun bat.

Superbubz is keeping his spirits up with the love and support of his parents, Emily and Wally Herbert, and their devoted circle of family and friends.

The Herberts are grateful for the outpouring of support. A benefit is planned for the family Sept. 16 at Public House in Cheviot from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Superbubz became sick without warning when he was just 4 years old.

His mother, Emily Herbert, said he was fine one day and then developed a sudden limp.

Concerned he may have inadvertently hurt his foot or leg, she took him to the doctor. That led to a battery of tests resulting in his stunning cancer diagnosis a few days later.

Now, the Herberts hope to raise awareness for pediatric cancer similar to the "Think Pink" campaign for breast cancer.

"We think it would be amazing for (NFL) nfootball players to wear gold in September for pediatric cancer, like they do in October for breast cancer," Emily Herbert said. "Knowing our son was able to raise awareness for pediatric cancer would be a dream come true for us.

We would love for that to become an annual thing These kids don't deserve this, and we need a cure."

"Think back. Way back and imagine being 6," his father wrote in a Facebook post this week.

"Now think of spending most of 2 years in a hospital bed being fed medicines that make you sick bloated pain. This is why we need to gold for September."

Related stories:

'Superbubz' loses pinkie finger in surgery but still 'crushed some pizza'

Terminally ill 6-year-old boy becomes honorary police officer

Terminally ill boy meets his favorite hero, Batman

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.