LIST: Haunted Houses in the Tri-State

Halloween is fast approaching and for those who like to be scared, there's a lot of options in the Cincinnati area. Here's a list of spooky attractions across the Tri-State.

Dent Schoolhouse

5963 Harrison Ave.

Cincinnati

"The Dent Schoolhouse takes place in a schoolhouse that was built back in 1896 and contains a gruesome legend... The Janitor of the school, Charlie McFree is said to have killed a large number of the student body over a period of 10-20 years. The building is said to be haunted by both the lost children... and The Janitor!"

Fear Factory

7 S Eastern Ave

Batesville, IN

"Once home to the Batesville Coffin Company, now home to your worst nightmare. Fear Factory, located in the old, historic RomWeber Furniture manufacturing facility, has tripled in size to nearly 30,000 sq. ft. with new exhibits and mazes filled with horror."

Halloween Haunt- Kings Island

6300 Kings Island Dr.

Mason

"Prepare yourself as dark forces are unleashed to make your wildest nightmares come true. You'll encounter evil creatures everywhere, waiting for you in the fog."

Highway 50 Fright Field

11294 US-50

North Bend

"Highway 50 Fright Field is coming back with a vengeance for the 2017 season, and it is like no other. This haunted adventure is located on an actual 1830's farm near a real Indian archaeological site."

Horror Hike Haunted Trail

1415 E. Eads Pkwy

Lawrenceburg, IN

"Horror Hike is a FULL SCARE haunted attraction that takes visitors on an approximately 1/2 mile hike, over uneven and rough terrain, through a wooded environment. Our Guests will be subjected to blood, guts, gore, and many other elements that are conducive to the scare theme."

Land of Illusion

8762 Thomas Rd.

Middletown

"The Land of Illusion Haunted House Scream Park features four haunted houses and one haunted trail with terrors that never string you up the same way twice."

Mt. Healthy Haunted Hall

7700 Seward Ave.

Mount Healthy

"The Haunted Hall has expanded to include not only the house but also five tents, backyard areas, and one giant vortex! The Haunted Hall has a number of classic favorites such as Wolfman, Frankenstein, and Zombies."

Sandyland Acres

4172 Belleview Rd.

Petersburg, KY

"Take the 25 minute Hayride into Cinema Horror Past and Present!"

Wilmington Haunted Hallow Ride

1261 W Dalton Rd.

Wilmington

"Each October the fields of Clinton County come alive with screams of horror as semis chase unsuspecting victims on a bus ride through a forest filled with monsters, madness and mayhem."

USS Nightmare

101 Riverboat Row

Newport, KY

"During the 30 minute bone-chilling tour through the 288' vessel, guests will experience mankind's most prevalent phobias while surrounded by the massive equipment original to the historic vessel."

Haunted Cincinnati Tours

5 Village Square

Glendale

"Unique one-of-a-kind ghost tours and overnight events in the Cincinnati area."

Queen City is Haunted Tour

1332 Vine St.

Over-The-Rhine

"Discover stories of grisly murders, ghastly deaths and other disturbing tales buried deep within Cincinnati's storied past."

Don't see your favorite haunted house on our list? Email us: web@fox19now.com.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.