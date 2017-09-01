Tree falls on vacant Anderson Twp home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Tree falls on vacant Anderson Twp home

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A tree fell onto the roof of a vacant house in Anderson Township Friday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Lanette Drice about 8:30 a.m.

The building department was summoned to the scene to inspect the structure.

No injuries were reported.

