NKY brewery to can water for Hurricane Harvey victims

A Northern Kentucky Brewery is stopping production of its beer for a good cause.

On September 7, Braxton Brewing Company will be using its canning line for drinking water.

They will fill 1,000 cases of 12 oz. cans with filtered drinking water.

The cans will be sent to Texas and Louisiana to support Hurricane Harvey victims.

"We've always tried to use Braxton as a vehicle for doing good, so we made a few calls to local companies who helped us re-label existing can inventory, pause production, and fill them with filtered drinking water," said Jake Rouse, Co-Founder & CEO of Braxton Brewing Company.

On September 7, Braxton Brewery will also be donating $1 per pint to relief efforts.

The company will also be accepting donations of the most-needed items:

Non-perishable Food: Canned vegetables & fruits, Canned meat (tuna and chicken), Canned soups/stews, Canned beans, Canned chili, Cereal, Ensure & PediaSure, Pasta, Peanut butter, Protein bars/Granola bars, Rice, Shelf-Stable Milk

Cleaning Supplies: Bleach, Disinfectants, Gloves, Scrub brushes, Sponges, Trash bags

Go here for more information on the event.

