Teen killed in Clinton County crash

A 19-year-old is dead following a crash in Clinton County.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday on McCoy Road, southeast of State Route 73.

Syth Rinehart, of Washington Court House, lost control, spun and left the road, striking a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rinehart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

