Recipe: Prize-winning banana bread

Here's a recipe from Karri Perry with the Blue Ribbon Kitchen Blog.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

3 very ripe bananas mashed well (about: 1 3/4 cup)

6 tablespoons melted butter, slightly cooled

1 TBS vegetable oil

2 large eggs lightly beaten

¼ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped toasted walnuts OPTIONAL

Directions:

Combine flours, baking soda, salt and set aside. Combine sugar, bananas, eggs, butter, oil, sour cream and vanilla extract. Add flour mixture to banana mixture, combine well-but do not over mix, fold in nuts if using. Pour into a 9-inch loaf pan, sprayed well with vegetable oil spray. Bake at 350 degrees, until golden brown (50-55 minutes), or until a tester comes out clean. Let loaf cool in pan for 5 minutes; turn out onto a cooling rack.\

For more recipes go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.