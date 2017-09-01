Recipe: Apple dumplings

Here's a recipe from Karri Perry with the Blue Ribbon Kitchen Blog.

Pie Dough

2 1/2 cups flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup butter flavored Crisco-chilled

1 cup unsalted butter-chilled

1/4 cup ice water + 1/4 cup vodka

Cut butter and Crisco into the flour/sugar/salt mixture with a pastry blender. Once butter and Crisco is flaked into tiny pieces and the mixture is uniform, begin slowly adding the liquid.

Add just enough ice cold water/vodka mixed 50/50- to bring dough together.

Wrap dough tightly in plastic wrap and chill dough for at least 1 hour before using.

Egg wash

1 egg – beaten

1 Tablespoon water

Crumb Topping

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter - softened

1 1/2 cup flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Combine using a fork, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Honey Caramel Sauce

In a saucepan over medium heat:

1 stick of butter

1 cup of packed brown sugar

1/3 cup of honey

½ cup heavy cream

(¼ cup of warm water to thin if needed)

Melt butter; add sugar, honey and cream. Heat until bubbly and all sugar is dissolved. Turn off heat. Let honey caramel sauce rest on stove top until needed. Thin with the water if the sauce is too thick to pour easily.

Apples

4-5 small to medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and cored

Filling for apples

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cardamom

1 cup granulated sugar

3 Tbs. butter divided for the 5 apples

Mix spices and sugar together in a small bowl.

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare pie dough, let chill for at least 1 hour or overnight before rolling out.

Combine sugar and spices for filling apples, set aside.

Make crumb topping, set aside.

Make honey caramel sauce, set aside.

Peel and core apples. Cover apples in lemon water and set aside.

Roll out dough into a rectangle ¼ inch thick. Cut into fourths. Place a prepared apple in center of dough square.

Place a slice of butter (approx. 1 tsp) inside apple. Fill apple center with 1-2 Tbs. of the cinnamon sugar filling mixture. Top each apple with a handful of crumb topping gently molding it on top of the apple.

Fold dough up and around apple, covering the crumb topping and pinching sides to seal at the edges. Repeat for each apple. Place dough covered apples into a buttered baking dish.

Roll out chilled reserved dough. Use decorative cutters to make leaf shapes for top of apples if desired. Use egg wash to attach cut-out shapes to apples, lightly brush apples with egg wash.

Chill prepared apples for 10 minutes in the freezer.

Pour honey-caramel sauce around apples.

Bake on middle rack, in preheated 400-degree oven for 50-60 minutes, or until filling is bubbly and crust is golden brown. Lightly cover apples with foil after 20 minutes or half way through baking if crust is becoming too brown. Allow to cool.

For more recipes go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.