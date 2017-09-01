Critical missing alert issued for North College Hill woman

Police have issued a critical missing person alert.

Patricia Steele, also known as Patricia Lay, is missing.

She's 51-years-old, 5'4" and 170 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Police did not have any information on what she was last wearing, however she is possibly riding a blue bike, pulling a child bike trailer containing her black and white dog.

Officials are concerned because they say Steele has medical and psychological issues and is prescribed medication for both.

If you have any information, contact the North College Hill Police Department at (513) 521-7171.

