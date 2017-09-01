$1 million worth of heroin seized during traffic stop

Two people are in custody after agents found more than six pounds of heroin during a traffic stop.

The men were stopped on I-74 on Thursday by the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit (RENU) Highway Interdiction Team.

Agents found 6.6 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of $1 million dollars.

"The significant seizure and arrest of the listed defendants disrupted a large organization distributing Heroin from Chicago to Cincinnati," reads a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Cesar Medina and Elfego Velazquez Rosas are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Bond was set at $2 million.

