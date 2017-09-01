$1 million worth of heroin seized during traffic stop - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

$1 million worth of heroin seized during traffic stop

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Two people are in custody after agents found more than six pounds of heroin during a traffic stop.

The men were stopped on I-74 on Thursday by the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit (RENU) Highway Interdiction Team.

Agents found 6.6 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of $1 million dollars. 

"The significant seizure and arrest of the listed defendants disrupted a large organization distributing Heroin from Chicago to Cincinnati," reads a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. 

Cesar Medina and Elfego Velazquez Rosas are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly