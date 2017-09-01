West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Cincinnati

Two batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Cincinnati Health Department said the positive mosquito pools were trapped in College Hill and Mt. Lookout.

They are the first batches to test positive this year.

No human cases have been reported.

WNV is transmitted to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes are infected when they feed on birds carrying the virus.

If you are planning to spend time outdoors during the holiday weekend, health officials are urging you to take some precautions.

You can protect yourself from mosquito bites by applying a mosquito repellant that contains 30% DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk and removing standing water from around your home.

Symptoms of the WNV usually appear within a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. They can include flu-like illness such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. In rare cases, patients can develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis.

