Heavy rain closes Kings Island today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Kings Island is closed Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and wind, the park announced around 11:30 a.m.

Remnants of Hurricane Harvey will stick around until Saturday. Some Tri-State areas could see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain and flash floods are a possibility. 

Kings Island is expected to reopen Saturday. 

