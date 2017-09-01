Heavy rain closes Kings Island today

Kings Island is closed Friday due to the potential for heavy rain and wind, the park announced around 11:30 a.m.

Remnants of Hurricane Harvey will stick around until Saturday. Some Tri-State areas could see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain and flash floods are a possibility.

Kings Island is expected to reopen Saturday.

