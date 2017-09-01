Employee safety a concern as number of UDF robberies continues to grow

Area United Dairy Farmers stores have been targets for robbery attempts numerous times since July 21, and that progression continued this week. (Source: WXIX)

Police say this is the offender from Thursday's Pleasant Ridge UDF robbery attempt. (Source: Cincinnati police)

Police are investigating a Thursday robbery at the Pleasant Ridge UDF (on Woodford Road at Ridge Road). They say the offender, pictured below, may be responsible for several other UDF robberies in the Cincinnati area.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Police are also investigating three robberies at UDF stores in fewer than four hours overnight Wednesday. They believe at least two of the three were committed by the same offender.

One was at the UDF at the corner of Glenmore and Montana Avenue in Westwood. Police say the suspects were two men wearing all black.

Another was at a UDF in Mount Healthy. Surveillance pictures show the offender wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

Since July 21, FOX19 Now has reported on United Dairy Farmers robberies in Mount Healthy, Pleasant Ridge, Westwood, Norwood, Oakley, Clifton, and Elmwood Place.

Representatives with UDF say they're grateful nobody was hurt, and they are extremely concerned with the safety of all their employees. They said they're always looking for ways to make the working environment safer.

If anyone knows anything that could help police, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

