Homes evacuated, road closed due to gas leak

People have been forced out of their homes following a car crash that resulted in a gas leak.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday on Clough Pike, near Wuebold Lane.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a gas box, causing it to leak.

Clough Pike, from Larma Lane to Shayla Road, is closed.

At least 10 homes were evacuated, according to dispatchers.

No serious injuries have been reported.

