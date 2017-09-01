Bengals top pick John Ross likely to miss opener with knee injury

The Bengals lost their preseason finale to the Colts on Thursday, but they survived a potentially even bigger loss with their ninth overall pick John Ross leaving the game with a knee injury.

An MRI on Friday revealed that Ross suffered a left knee sprain.

According to several outlets, including our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Ross will only miss a couple of weeks with his left knee injury, which means he would likely miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday, September 10.

Ross missed most of the preseason recovering from shoulder surgery in the off-season.

Ross has two runs for a total of 33 yards and one catch for six yards in his two preseason games.

The Bengals will also be without third string quarterback Jeff Driskel for several weeks after he suffered two broken fingers. He will not need surgery.

