Police: Student charged after bringing Airsoft gun to school

A 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school on Friday.

Middletown Police received a report of a juvenile pointing a possible weapon at a car driving by at Creekview Drive and Elmer Drive.

A witness told officers it looked like a student from the Summit Academy on Marshall Road.

The school was on lockdown as police investigated.

After a brief search by officers and school officials, the student and an Airsoft gun were located.

The student was charged with illegal conveyance of weapons and inducing panic in Butler County Juvenile Court, before being released to a parent.

The school is continuing to investigate.

