High school football games postponed as rain dampens Tri-State (list)

A few area high school football games have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather Friday night in the Tri-State.

FOX19 Now will update the list of postponed games throughout the night:

  • Oak Hills at Elder
    • postponed to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Elder High School
  • Moeller at Louisville Trinity
    • postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity High School
  • Western Hills at Roger Bacon
    • postponed to Saturday at 12 p.m. at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium
  • Dixie Heights at Milford
    • postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Milford High School

