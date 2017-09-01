High school football games postponed as rain dampens Tri-State (list)

A few area high school football games have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather Friday night in the Tri-State. (Source: WXIX)

A few area high school football games have been postponed because of the threat of severe weather Friday night in the Tri-State.

FOX19 Now will update the list of postponed games throughout the night:

Oak Hills at Elder postponed to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Elder High School

Moeller at Louisville Trinity postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity High School

Western Hills at Roger Bacon postponed to Saturday at 12 p.m. at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium

Dixie Heights at Milford postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Milford High School



Video: Flash Flood Watch up for most of Tri-State as Harvey's rains arrive.https://t.co/JuHphwYioG pic.twitter.com/11jKQt1tKn — FOX19 (@FOX19) September 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.