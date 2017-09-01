Jackknifed semi, fuel spill snarl traffic just north of Brent Spence Bridge

Interstate 75 northbound was closed Friday just north of the Brent Spence Bridge in downtown Cincinnati.

The closure was spurred by a jackknifed semi near the Interstate 71/I-75 merge point (under 6th Street).

Hazmat teams were requested as a result of the incident, as there was a fuel spill.

