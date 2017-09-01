Cincy cops offer to help brothers in blue in Texas

Many police officers in Texas are focusing on helping others and don't have too much time to worry about themselves or their own families.

Cincinnati police Captain Jeff Butler is hoping to change that.

Butler is offering to house a police officer and their family impacted by the devastating destruction caused by Harvey.

"Your away for a couple of days, who's watching my kids, you know, or who's protecting them? So this, the idea is to give those, our counterparts in the south, come here. We've got them, you know, we'll put our arms around them and no harm will come to your family today," Butler said.

The Fraternal Order of Police is also working on a fundraising plan and outreach effort to help Texas officers.

“We will discuss outreach to find the police families in need,” said FOP president, Sgt. Dan Hils, in a statement. “Transportation coordinators, fund raising groups, housing committee and other groups are needed.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.