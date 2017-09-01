Ohio National Guard deploying troops to Texas

The devastation inflicted by Harvey is a massive challenge to the nation. The Department of Defense’s contribution to relief efforts is expected to increase by tens of thousands of soldiers.

The Ohio National Guard will join the thousands of Iowa, California, Hawaii and other National Guard troops in addition to Marines, Navy and Coast Guard forces deployed to Texas.

The ONG heading down to Texas to help with #HurricaneHarveyRelief efforts. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/5hvFNBbIR3 — Ohio National Guard (@OHNationalGuard) September 1, 2017

One estimate from the Pentagon said up to 30,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen will be needed for humanitarian efforts in the coming weeks.

The Ohio National Guard is deploying 14 soldiers and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 178th Wing and 121st Air Refueling Wing to the Lone Star State.

It is unclear if the Ohio Guard plans on sending more troops to Texas, the state already has hundreds of soldiers deployed overseas. During Hurricane Katrina, 1,500 Ohio Army National Guard troops aided in restoring infrastructure and providing security.

