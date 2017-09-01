Middletown McDonald's locks bathrooms after rampant drug abuse

The heroin epidemic has bludgeoned city budgets and strained first responders. Now businesses are having to rethink how they operate in places ravaged by the national crisis.

The McDonald's on Verity Parkway in Middletown now has its bathrooms locked after 10 drug complaints and five overdoses so far this year. In one instaqnce, police had to break into a stall and found a woman passed out with drug paraphernalia.

Employees of the fast food place have to unlock the bathrooms to let customer in, instead of free-flow travel at most restaurants.

On August 10, President Donald Trump said America's opioid epidemic was a national emergency. However, nothing has happened.

The president has not filed paperwork formally declaring the emergency and no new policies have been announced. Congress is also expected to come back from their recess hitting the ground running on tax reform and Harvey relief.

The National Drug Institute on Drug Abuse said that more than 90 Americans die from opioid abuse everyday, and Ohio is the state hardest hit by the crisis. It is a massive burden that costs the United State roughly $78 billion annually.

