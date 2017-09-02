Man killed in Boone County crash

One person was killed and two others hurt in a three vehicle crash on Friday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway, just south of Richwood Road.

Charles Miles, 48, was traveling southbound when he crossed the center line and went into the northbound lane, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Miles then struck another vehicle, driven by Shawn Murray, 50.

The impact pushed Miles' car across the southbound side of the roadway and into a heavily wooded area.

Another vehicle, driven by Teresa Roeck, 18, then struck Murray's vehicle.

This caused the entire roadway to be blocked.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murray and his passenger were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Roeck and her two passengers were not hurt.

Investigators said Miles was not wearing his seat belt, however all other drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts.

Dixie Highway was closed for approximately four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

