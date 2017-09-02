Several injuries reported in Aurora crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Several injuries reported in Aurora crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: WXIX) File photo (Source: WXIX)
AURORA, IN (FOX19) -

Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on US 50, near Blair Road.

Dispatchers said 4-5 people were hurt. The severity of their injuries was not known.

A witness told FOX19 a mail truck was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Latest information on President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Latest information on President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:22:27 GMT
    (Source: Associated Press)(Source: Associated Press)

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    Full Story >

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    Full Story >

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly