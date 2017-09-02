Bengals finalize 53-man roster

The Bengals Saturday made the following 30 player moves to reach the NFL roster limit of 53:

*Acquired a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for CB Bene Benwikere (fourth-year player, San

Jose State).



*Placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list:

--HB Tra Carson (first-year player, Texas A&M, groin injury)

--TE Mason Schreck (rookie, Buffalo, knee injury)



*Terminated the contract of two vested veterans, releasing them to free agency:

--DE Wallace Gilberry (10th-year player, Alabama)

--OT Eric Winston (11th-year player, Miami )



*Waived 23 players:

--LB Bryson Albright (first-year player, Miami )

--LB Brandon Bell (rookie, Penn State)

--WR Chris

Brown (second-year player, Notre Dame)

--DE Ryan Brown (first-year player, Mississippi State)

--DE Will Clarke (fourth-year player, West Virginia)

--S Demetrious Cox (rookie, Michigan State)

--LB P.J. Dawson (second-year player, Texas Christian)

--DT David Dean (first-year player, Virginia)

--G J.J. Dielman (rookie, Utah)

--K Jake Elliott (rookie, Memphis)

--DE Marcus Hardison (third-year player, Arizona State)

--FB Darrin Laufasa (rookie, Texas-El Paso)

--OT Landon Lechler (rookie, North Dakota State)

--G Cameron Lee (rookie, Illinois State)

--CB Tony McRae (first-year player, North Carolina A&T)

--OT Kent Perkins (rookie, Texas)

--WR Alonzo Russell (first-year player, Toledo)

--G Dustin Stanton (rookie, Oregon State)

--DT Josh Tupou (rookie, Colorado)

--WR Kermit Whitfield (rookie, Florida State)

--DT DeShawn Williams (second-year player, Clemson)

--HB Jarveon Williams (rookie, Texas-San Antonio)

--S Brandon Wilson (rookie, Houston)



*Placed two players on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list:

--LB Vontaze Burfict (sixth-year player, Arizona State, suspended for three games)

--CB Adam Jones (11th-year player, West Virginia, suspended for one game)



PRACTICE SQUAD: All of the players waived today except one will be eligible to be signed to an NFL practice squad if they clear waivers tomorrow.

The one waived player not eligible to be signed to an NFL practice squad is Clarke. The Bengals plan to announce tomorrow a practice squad of up to 10 players.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.