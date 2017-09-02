Bryan Price will return for 2018 season

The Reds are bringing back manager Bryan Price for a fifth season in 2018 after picking up the one-year option.



Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer broke the news first, adding that Price learned that he would return for another year in July.



Price, 55 years old, owns a record of 266-355 in his four seasons as the Reds manager. He has yet to lead the Reds to a winning season.

