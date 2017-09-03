State Route 125 in Clermont County closed due to crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

State Route 125 in Clermont County closed due to crash

TATE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Clermont County.

State Route 125 is closed at Bantam Road. 

Dispatchers confirm injuries were reported in the crash.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. 

Dispatchers did not have an estimate as to when the road could reopen.

