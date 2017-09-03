Police searching for critical endangered man

The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
The three suspects all face assault charges.Full Story >
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.Full Story >
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.Full Story >
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.Full Story >
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.Full Story >
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.Full Story >
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.Full Story >
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.Full Story >
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.Full Story >