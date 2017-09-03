Police searching for critical endangered man

Cincinnati Police are searching for a critical endangered missing man.

Police describe 70-year-old Michael Ramundo as white, 5'9" and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and gray jogging pants.

He was operating a 2016 black Ford Taurus with Ohio plates FGP2710.

If located, you're asked to contact police at 513-352-3542.

