Police investigating after three shot in West End

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in the West End on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Stanley Row Apartments on W. Liberty.

Two groups of three people were shooting at each other, according to police.

All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, another drove themselves to the hospital, and the last victim had minor injuries and was being treated at the scene.

Police said the crime scene expanded after the discovery of more shell casings.

There was no information on the suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

